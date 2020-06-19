Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 35,624 Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,624 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.90% of Neenah worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neenah in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Neenah by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NP stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Neenah Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Neenah had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NP. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 6,000 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.63 per share, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

