Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Celanese worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Celanese by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after buying an additional 25,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Celanese by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 57,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE:CE opened at $88.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.30.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.