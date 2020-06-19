Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.60 Million Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,328,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,446,000 after purchasing an additional 874,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,883,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,417,000 after purchasing an additional 203,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 91.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,758,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,930. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.37 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

