Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,686 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

