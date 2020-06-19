Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 151,159 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,159 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Compass Point initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

