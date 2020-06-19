Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 12,885 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 468.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,749,000 after buying an additional 594,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

