Thomas J. Schall Sells 90,753 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 90,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $5,906,205.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,357,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,413,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 2.08.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,356,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 212,067 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

