The Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

The Watches of Switzerland Group Limited (LON:WOSG) was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 268 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.47), approximately 111,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of $518.40 million and a PE ratio of -14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 300.74.

About The Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)

The Watches of Switzerland Group Limited operates as a retailer of jewelry and watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; gifts; and services, such as aftercare, jewelry repair and cleaning, pre-owned watches valuation, trade and exchange, and others. The company operates 127 stores in the United Kingdom, as well as 22 stores in the United States; 5 transactional Websites; and mono-branded stores.

