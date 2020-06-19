The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Raised to $205.00

The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KXSCF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.40.

OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $136.15 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.84.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

