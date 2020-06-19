The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

