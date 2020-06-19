Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 535,016 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 50.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

