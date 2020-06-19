Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 72.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.78.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,006.25. 1,974,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,534,483. The firm has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,130.57 and a beta of 1.14. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,027.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $843.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total transaction of $297,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,427.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,198 shares of company stock worth $15,698,572 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

