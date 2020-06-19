TELUS Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.15.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$27.50 price objective on TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.38.

TSE:T opened at C$23.46 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$18.55 and a 52 week high of C$27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

