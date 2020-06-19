Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Holdings Trimmed by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,108,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,174,000 after acquiring an additional 151,162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,924,000 after acquiring an additional 143,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $39,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 974,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 67,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

TDS stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $33.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

