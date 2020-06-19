Telecom plus (LON:TEP) PT Raised to GBX 1,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telecom plus (LON:TEP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,250 ($15.91) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TEP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.45) target price (up from GBX 1,350 ($17.18)) on shares of Telecom plus in a research note on Monday. FinnCap lowered their target price on Telecom plus from GBX 1,390 ($17.69) to GBX 1,250 ($15.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

LON:TEP opened at GBX 1,514 ($19.27) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,386.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,393.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 35.13. Telecom plus has a 12 month low of GBX 907 ($11.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,585 ($20.17).

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

