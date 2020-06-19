TD Securities Boosts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$25.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$16.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$4.59 and a 1 year high of C$17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$126.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Matthews purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.01 per share, with a total value of C$84,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,042.02.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.