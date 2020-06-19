Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$75.00 price target on the stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.15.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$60.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.58. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$76.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$62.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$3.42 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.