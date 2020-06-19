Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -266.02 and a beta of 0.59. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $92.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,970.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,808 shares of company stock worth $1,848,680. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

