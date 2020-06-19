Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 144,094 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

SNV opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.65. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

