Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,803 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.11% of Switch worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Switch by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 75,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,278,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,087,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,000 shares of company stock worth $9,957,170. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWCH. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Switch Inc has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.0294 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

