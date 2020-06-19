Susan M. Kanaya Sells 50,000 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $3,229,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,834,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $60.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 2.08. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 212,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.