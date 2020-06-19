Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Sureserve Group PLC (LON:SUR) fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.56), 14,338 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.57).

Several research firms recently commented on SUR. Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “house stock” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.96.

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sureserve Group Company Profile (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

