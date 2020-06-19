Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.58. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $34.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,024.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,181 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 67,945 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 134,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 63,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

