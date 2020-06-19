SunTrust Banks Comments on UDR, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UDR in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for UDR’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:UDR opened at $38.50 on Thursday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,819,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,900 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in UDR by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of UDR by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 261,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 99,226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of UDR by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 40,318 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 491,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 323,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

