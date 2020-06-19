Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,575 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,071% compared to the typical daily volume of 732 call options.

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 14th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

