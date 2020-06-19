Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,094 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,926% compared to the typical volume of 54 put options.
In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,637,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $41,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,535,966 shares in the company, valued at $174,981,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,334 shares of company stock valued at $49,908,270 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,976,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,778,000 after acquiring an additional 219,471 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,348,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,560,000 after buying an additional 391,117 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,804,000 after buying an additional 446,269 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 191.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,443,000 after buying an additional 1,140,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,409,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The company’s revenue was down 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.
Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.