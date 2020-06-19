State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 605,386 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

STT stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.54. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

