Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $15.29. Starwood Property Trust shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 4,123,100 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,212,000 after buying an additional 1,992,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,422,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,418,000 after buying an additional 242,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,607,000 after buying an additional 754,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,887,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,317,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

