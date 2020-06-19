Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.97% of Stamps.com worth $21,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,428,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

STMP stock opened at $178.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.72. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $221.73.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $3,994,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,204.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,450 shares of company stock valued at $7,561,437. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

