SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.88.

Shares of SPSC opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.65, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.86. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $86,930.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,378 shares of company stock worth $6,051,488. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,487,000 after buying an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 962,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,772,000 after buying an additional 286,473 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $9,214,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

