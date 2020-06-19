Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $195.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Splunk from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Splunk from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.22.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $186.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.65. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $192.75. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $37,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,550,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,272 shares of company stock worth $23,687,727. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

