Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Southern in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra raised their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.97.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.44. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $3,330,770. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Southern by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

