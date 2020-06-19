Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Major Shareholder 2006 Fund L.P. Kkr Sells 13,845,682 Shares

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) major shareholder 2006 Fund L.P. Kkr sold 13,845,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 939,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,261. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sonos Inc has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. Sonos’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 24.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.90 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

