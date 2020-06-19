Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.63. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $166.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,008.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.06.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

