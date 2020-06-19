Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 572,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,593,000 after buying an additional 274,734 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Fortive by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 43,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 186,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,051,000 after buying an additional 95,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,843.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.28. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

