Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after buying an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,996,454,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after buying an additional 36,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,564,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

NYSE:DUK opened at $86.50 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.