Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,910 Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $302.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $324.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,883 shares of company stock worth $99,999,851 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

