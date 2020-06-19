Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $856,000 Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

NYSE MET opened at $38.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

