Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,535 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in HP by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $16.92 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

