Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 505.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,787,000 after purchasing an additional 722,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $118,840,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average is $102.03.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

