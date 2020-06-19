Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

SCHW stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

