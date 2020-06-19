Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 298.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after purchasing an additional 354,833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after buying an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after buying an additional 327,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,534,000 after buying an additional 237,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $178.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.