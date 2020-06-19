Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Masco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Masco by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 125,653 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Masco by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Masco by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 134,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MAS shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

