Silver Spike Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SSPKU) Trading Up 2%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSPKU)’s share price was up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25, approximately 21,139 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 23,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silver Spike Acquisition stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSPKU) by 258.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.