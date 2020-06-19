SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.92) Per Share

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SI-Bone in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.43). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.33% and a negative net margin of 60.51%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SI-Bone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $16.96 on Thursday. SI-Bone has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 486,924 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SI-Bone during the first quarter worth $308,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SI-Bone in the first quarter worth $16,507,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in SI-Bone in the first quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 54,519 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 30,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $547,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.