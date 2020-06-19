Short Interest in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Declines By 17.7%

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, CEO Armen Panossian acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $627.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.20. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 86.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

