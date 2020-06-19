Short Interest in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Declines By 18.4%

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 582,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 681,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE CLS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 254,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,984. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $827.22 million, a PE ratio of -37.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Celestica has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,575 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $2,490,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 28.3% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Celestica from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.