Short Interest in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Drops By 18.0%

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

Shares of CSU traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.88. 335,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91. Capital Senior Living has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $106.13 million during the quarter. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 449.67% and a negative net margin of 16.27%.

In other news, COO Brandon Ribar purchased 82,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,295.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 152,355 shares in the company, valued at $83,795.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 100,655 shares of company stock worth $57,969. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Capital Senior Living by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Capital Senior Living by 295.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capital Senior Living by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

