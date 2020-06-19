Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SHB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 598 ($7.61) to GBX 580 ($7.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 764 ($9.72) to GBX 525 ($6.68) in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 740 ($9.42) to GBX 525 ($6.68) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 687.11 ($8.75).

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 585.50 ($7.45) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 582.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 759.30. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 478.40 ($6.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 992.50 ($12.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58.

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 8.20 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Analysts predict that Shaftesbury will post 1997.9999235 EPS for the current year.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

