Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) versus DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) Critical Comparison

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Financial has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Severn Bancorp and DNB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A DNB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.5% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of DNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of DNB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. DNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. DNB Financial pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Severn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Severn Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Severn Bancorp and DNB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $50.08 million 1.57 $8.37 million N/A N/A DNB Financial $51.37 million 3.90 $10.68 million $2.48 18.63

DNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Bancorp and DNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 12.86% 6.05% 0.75% DNB Financial 20.19% 9.48% 0.96%

Summary

DNB Financial beats Severn Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. The company also offers cash management, ATM, credit and debit card, safe deposit box, Internet and telephone banking, and other products and services. In addition, it provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services, as well as acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes. The company operates through five branches in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About DNB Financial

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits. It also provides loan products comprising fixed and variable rate loans; funds for the purchase of business property or ventures, working capital lines, small business administration loans, and lease financing for equipment and for various other purposes; and home equity and home mortgages, as well as term loans for the purchase of consumer goods. In addition, it offers cash management, remote capture, Internet banking, letters of credit, and other lending services, as well as commercial sweep accounts; and various investment and insurance products, such as fixed and variable annuities, 401(k) plans and rollovers, stocks, self-directed and managed IRAs, bonds, mutual funds, brokerage, long term care insurance, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, separately managed investment accounts, disability insurance, and self-employed pension plans. Further, the company provides wealth management and trust services to individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; investment and fiduciary services, such as investment management, investment advisory, estate settlement, client bill paying, custody, financial planning, corporate trustee/trust administration, and power of attorney and guardian of the estate capacities; and safekeeping and other depository services, as well as securities brokerage and ATM services. It operates through 15 community offices located in Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1860 and is based in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

